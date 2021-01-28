New hope for epilepsy once thought untreatable

Sponsored - Treatment is available for medically refractory, or drug-resistant, epilepsy, thanks to technology in use at the West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute and WVU Medicine.

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a minimally-invasive surgical therapy that uses an implanted medical device, similar to a cardiac pacemaker, to deliver electrical stimulation to precisely targeted areas of the brain as adjunctive treatment for several neurological disorders.

During the procedure, thin stimulation electrodes are placed into deep regions of the brain that control various functions. A pacemaker implanted in the chest sends electrical impulses through the electrodes, which regularizes abnormal brain activity and alleviates symptoms.

DBS therapy for epilepsy delivers controlled electrical pulses to a target in the brain called the anterior nucleus of the thalamus (ANT), which is a part of the brain involved in seizures.

“This device gives patients with incurable epilepsy hope that their seizures can be controlled and can allow them to live their lives to their fullest potential,” Nicholas Brandmeir, M.D., WVU Medicine neurosurgeon, said.

Brandmeir added that patients leave the hospital looking forward to a future with fewer and less severe seizures.

This is the latest surgical technique offered at the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute that allows neurologists and neurosurgeons to improve the lives of its patients with drug resistant epilepsy.

According to the American Epilepsy Society, as many as three million Americans have epilepsy. Antiepileptic drug (AED) medication is the primary treatment to control seizures; however, approximately one third of individuals with epilepsy have seizures that do not successfully respond to AEDs.

The Medtronic DBS System for Epilepsy has demonstrated safety and effectiveness in patients who averaged six or more seizures per month over the three most recent months with no more than 30 days between seizures and has not been evaluated in patients with less frequent seizures.

In addition to medically refractory epilepsy, DBS therapy is currently approved in many locations around the world, including the United States and Europe, for the treatment of the disabling symptoms of essential tremor and Parkinson’s disease.