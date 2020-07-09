WVU Medicine Children’s, WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute bring world-class Pediatric Epilepsy Program to West Virginia

Sponsored - WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital and the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute have partnered together to create a world-class Pediatric Epilepsy Program. Our goal is to improve the quality of life for children and families and to help children lead full, healthy lives. We want to deliver the best treatments while also giving families the support they need.

The expert, multidisciplinary team includes pediatric epilepsy specialists in Neurology, Neurosurgery, Psychiatry, Neuropsychology, Neuroradiology, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Social Services. The team is led by John Magruder, M.D., pediatric epilepsy neurologist; Mark Lee, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A., pediatric epilepsy neurosurgeon; and Liv Miller, Ph.D., pediatric neuropsychologist.

The team’s comprehensive approach includes the diagnosis and treatment of all aspects of epilepsy and seizure disorders, including:

· Medications

· Neuropsychology and Psychiatry

· Surgical Management

Surgical Resection

Laser Ablation

Corpus Callosotomy

Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Deep Brain Stimulation

· Epilepsy Monitoring Unit

· Electroencephalogram (EEG)

· Specialized Imaging

· Social Services

· Rehabilitation

To schedule an appointment, call 855-WVU-CARE.

For more information on WVU Medicine Children’s, visit Childrens.WVUMedicine.org.

For more information on the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, visit WVUMedicine.org/RNI.