UNITED PHYSICIANS CARE, INC., RECEIVES 2021 PRESS GANEY GUARDIAN OF EXCELLENCE AWARD®

United Physicians Care, Inc. (UPC), services provided by United Hospital Center, is pleased to announce that it has been named a 2021 Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey, the national leader in healthcare consumer and workforce engagement. For the second consecutive year, Press Ganey recognizes UPC as a top-performing healthcare organization achieving the 95th percentile or above for performance in patient experience.

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award® is a preeminent, competitive achievement for leading healthcare organizations. Presented annually, the award applauds hospitals and health systems that consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients.

“Press Ganey is honored to recognize UPC as one of the nation’s leaders in patient experience,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer, Press Ganey. “This award reflects an unwavering commitment to earn the trust and loyalty of patients, throughout unimaginable challenges. We are humbled by UPC’s incredible efforts, and their ability to adapt to imperatives of COVID-19 on top of the increasing demand for consumerism in healthcare.”

“This award represents an important recognition from the industry’s leader in measuring, understanding, and improving the delivery of care,” said John Forester, UPC Chief Executive Officer. “I commend our physicians, advanced practice professionals, and employees who make the difference by continuing to strengthen the patient experience under challenging circumstances.”

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement 35 years ago. Today Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.