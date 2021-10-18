Poison Prevention in the Kitchen, Garage, and Pantry

Sponsored - Maintain a safe environment for food and conversation in your kitchen with good poison-prevention habits and routine checks for potential poisoning risks. Whether this is unsecured cleaning supplies, improper food storage, or misplaced chemicals, there are steps you can take to avoid accidental poisoning.

Poison Prevention in Your Kitchen

Though every kitchen is a little different, the potential for accidental poisoning can be found in every cabinet or cupboard where household cleaners are stored. Ensure that your kitchen is a safe space for food and conversation with these poison prevention tips recommended by Parth Bhatt, MD, pediatrician at Bridgeport Pediatrics.

Parth Bhatt, MD

Always check that all cleaning agents, detergents, bug sprays, soaps, and other poisonous chemicals are stored safely, away from food and out of the reach of small children.

Always inspect each chemical container for damage or potential leaks and ensure that each has a secure, child-proof cap.

Always store cleaners and other poisonous chemicals away from food items and consumables.

Always keep cleaners or other poisonous chemicals in their original containers. This will help to avoid confusion and help to identify the ingredients within the substance in case of accidental ingestion or poisoning.

Never store cleaners or other poisonous chemicals in beverage containers such as cups, tumblers, or thermoses.

Never leave cleaning agents or other harsh chemicals out where unsupervised children or pets can reach them.

Poison Prevention in Your Garage and Pantry

Poison prevention in the kitchen can often extend beyond the sink. Consider other places in your home where you might store cleaning agents, such as a garage, pantry, or storeroom. Keep these areas safe with these poison prevention tips.

Always store chemicals and other items in your garage in their original packaging.

Always keep products such as insect spray, weed killer, paints, gasoline, and other car products locked away and out of reach of children.

Always clean up chemical spills or leaks immediately. Anti-freeze is known to be sweet to dogs and cats and should not be left out where they can reach it.

Never store harsh chemicals in drinking glasses or beverage bottles.

Never store food and harsh chemicals together. Ideally, food should be stored away from harsh chemicals in separate containers and in separate cabinets to prevent the risk of cross-contamination.

What To Do When a Poisoning Occurs

Be prepared ahead of time. Keep a list of local emergency contacts next to a phone or in a central location in your home. This list should include the number for the West Virginia Poison Center, which is 1-800-222-1222, and any local emergency services.

Consider including your name, address, phone number, and emergency contacts to this list if a babysitter or house guest needs to contact emergency services.

If an accidental poisoning occurs, or you believe that someone in your home has ingested potentially poisonous substances, call the West Virginia Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222 immediately for further instructions.

https://wvumedicine.org/united-hospital-center/