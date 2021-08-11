Recent Growth and the Future of UHC

Sponsored - Less than one year from the beginning of construction, United Hospital Center’s (UHC) Chief Executive Officer and President, Mike Tillman marked a milestone in the construction phase of the new East addition with the ceremonial ‘Topping Off’ of the steel structure.

“This construction project is progressing according to schedule,” said Tillman. “The expansion will allow UHC to continue providing what this dynamic region needs and deserves—safe and effective care, delivered by highly skilled professionals, and all with the latest technology.”

The new section, when completed, will comprise of more than 40,000 square feet of space. Five thousand square feet of that space will house the new WVU School of Nursing campus, which will offer an accelerated Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Arts (BS/BA) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). The first cohort of students will begin in the Spring of 2023.

“The hospital was originally designed to accommodate future growth and expansion,” said Geoff Marshall, CHFM, CHC, vice president of Support Services at UHC. “The good news is that the growth is happening sooner than originally anticipated.”

Employees autographed the final 16-foot-long, 400-pound steel beam, which displayed hundreds of names in multi-colored ink. The “Topping Off” ceremony observed the placement of the white beam, the last of 350 tons of structural steel used in the expansion of the steel skeleton, as it was hoisted by crane 80 feet in the air.

Derived from an ancient Scandinavian builder’s right, the “Topping Off” ceremony has become a ritual in the construction industry when the highest beam of steel is placed atop a structure. Also included on the beam was a U.S. Flag and a tree, which symbolizes the completion of the skeleton of a building structure. For some builders, the evergreen symbolizes that no one in the construction crew died; for others the tree stands as a talisman for good luck and prosperity for the future occupants of the building.

The new addition to UHC is expected to be completed around this time next year, and will include:

· Expanded Pharmacy

· Expanded Support Services Storage

· Third MRI

· Space for a future fourth MRI

· Two additional operating rooms

· New mechanical room

· OB/GYN Clinic

· WVU School of Nursing campus

Construction and architecture of the $23 million project is part of UHC’s overall growth of the medical campus, led by Marks-Landau Construction, LLC and Gresham Smith, respectfully. Once completed, the new addition will help bring the total size of the hospital to more than 720,000 square feet.

This expansion is part of a $1 million capital campaign at UHC. Contact Lora Edgell by calling 681-342-1455, emailing at lora.edgell@wvumedicine.org, or visiting givetouhc.org for more details on how to provide support for this project.