UHC Childbirth and Parenting Education Classes Available Online

Sponsored - United Hospital Center Obstetrics and Gynecology (UHC OBGYN) is thrilled to offer online Childbirth and Parenting Education classes. This virtual option includes pre-recorded lessons you can watch at your own pace, as well as monthly live Q&A video call sessions with UHC’s certified instructor.

UHC OBGYN understands how important it is to feel relaxed and secure as you learn about what to expect during childbirth and beyond. Join Lee Ann Romeo, RNC, CCE, CLC – Childbirth Educator and Lactation Counselor at UHC – as you learn about these experiences from the comfort of your home. Courses are designed to help build confidence in new and expectant mothers and provide an atmosphere supporting knowledge and discussion.

[IMAGE] Lee-Romeo-bluebg.jpg “Education about the birth process will give you the foundation for a positive experience,” says Lee Ann Romeo, RNC, CCE, CLC. Her background of more than 25 years in labor and delivery and an additional ten years as UHC’s Childbirth Educator and Lactation Counselor, has presented Romeo with the opportunity to work with many expectant mothers. Romeo’s comforting demeanor, matched with her expertise in this field, offer encouragement and reassurance throughout each course, for both expectant mothers and their support systems.

Our hospital and birthing center staff have received honors for our dedication to helping expectant mothers, especially with the process of breastfeeding. In 2019, UHC received international recognition, as a designated Baby-Friendly Hospital by Baby-Friendly USA Inc. Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) is the authority for the implementation and a universal program, sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Expectant mothers can learn about the breastfeeding process within one of the virtual courses now offered by UHC OBGYN.

To register for online Childbirth and Parenting Education classes, please visit wvobgyncenter.com/classes. By registering, you will gain access to the video lessons, online course materials, and invites to live Q&A video call sessions. The cost is $25 per course, but you may be eligible for a registration cost waiver. Please call 681-342-4346 or visit wvobgyncenter.com to learn more.