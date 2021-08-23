UHC Orthopedics Opens “Friday Night Lights” Clinic

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of United Hospital Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about United Hospital Center, visit https://wvorthocenter.com/

The United Orthopaedic and Spine Center is extending its hours by opening a “Friday Night Lights” Clinic during football season. To be more accessible to high school athletes and to continue delivering personalized care when it is needed most, the extended hours will begin on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

UHC’s orthopaedic specialists work well with patients in our region because they reside here too. They understand the importance of being there for these young patients when it is convenient–even if that means after the big game. Along with onsite orthopaedic specialists, there will also be both X-Ray and Imaging capabilities on-hand.

By offering extended hours, UHC can better diagnose, treat, and provide rehabilitation to athletes in their own backyard. Each patient has his or her own set of goals and limitations, but in the end it is all about getting the patient back into the game.

The United Orthopaedic and Spine Center, located at 227 Medical Park Drive, Bridgeport, WV, also offers Saturday and evening hours. For more information, call (681) 342-3500 or visit wvorthocenter.com.