How WDTV is Honoring 2020 High School Graduates

Sponsored - It’s safe to say 2020 has been a year full of uncertainties. Many businesses have had to face hardships and uncharted territory during the international outbreak of COVID-19. Unfortunately, many events have been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic. Weddings, concerts, festivals, traditional graduation ceremonies and so much more was affected by these trying times.

At 5 News, we wanted to keep traditions alive and honor our 2020 high school graduates by airing the local schools’ graduation ceremonies. While the protocols are a little different this year, we still want to take the time to show the community of North Central West Virginia how proud we are of the 2020 graduates.

To view the ceremonies, tune into FOX10 on Saturday and Sunday. The schools’ graduation ceremonies will appear in this order:

Saturday, starting at noon:

Lewis County High School

United High School

Sunday, starting at 11am:

Liberty High School

South Harrison High School

RCB High School

Bridgeport High School

Lincoln High School

Lewis County graduation ceremony coverage is proudly sponsored by Stonewall Jackson Hospital and H&M Motors.

Harrison County graduation ceremony coverage is proudly sponsored by Shaffer Madia Law, WV Prevention Solutions, Star Furniture, Kaufman Realty & Auction, Higinbotham & Higinbotham Law, Quality Machine, MVB Bank, Alfred Construction, Cooper Law Office, About You Monogram, and MarkWest Energy.

Congratulations to all of the 2020 graduates!