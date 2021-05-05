Five simple reasons you should get your FREE COVID-19 vaccination

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of WVU Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about WVU Medicine, visit http://wvumedicine.org/wvvaccines

We are all part of the solution and defense against the spread. Many West Virginian’s have already been safely and fully vaccinated. If you have not gotten your vaccine yet, consider the following five reasons why you should consider getting vaccinated:

1. The COVID-19 vaccination will help keep you from getting COVID-19 It’s a simple fact. All COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States have been shown to be safe and effective at preventing COVID-19.

2. The COVID-19 vaccination helps protect yourself and others If you get sick, you could spread the disease to friends, family, and others around you. When you get vaccinated, you not only protect yourself, you also break the chain of transmission that could infect other people.

COVID-19 can have serious, life-threatening complications, and there is no way to know how COVID-19 will affect you. A COVID-19 vaccination is a safer way to help build protection. Some common side effects after receiving the vaccine are a sore arm, fatigue, headache, and chills for one day. These are still much better than dealing with a COVID-19 infection and recovery that could include a hospital stay or worse.

3. You can avoid potential financial challenges if you get sick Getting COVID-19 can be expensive and include missed work, possible extended hospital stay, and rehabilitation costs.

4. We can start doing more once we are fully COVID-19 vaccinated The more people who are vaccinated means the faster we can go back to a more normal and enjoying life. We can start to enjoy major events, sports, festivals, and safely gather with fully vaccinated friends and loved ones without masks.

5. The COVID-19 vaccine is FREE and readily available to everyone ages 16 and up. It cost you nothing to get your vaccination. And the process is fast and easy.

All West Virginians over the age of 16 are encouraged to pre-register through the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System at: WVUMedicine.org/WVVaccine.