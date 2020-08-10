Maternal-Fetal Medicine at WVU

(Fritz Liedtke)

Sponsored - WVU Medicine is strongly committed to providing care for the women of West Virginia and the surrounding region who have complicated or high-risk pregnancies.

“Most pregnancies are uncomplicated,” Leo Brancazio, M.D., chair of WVU Medicine Obstetrics and Gynecology, said. “It’s a very happy situation. But, when things go south, there is a good correlation in seeking early and frequent prenatal care and good outcomes.”

A maternal-fetal medicine specialist takes care of women who have complicated pregnancies as a result of a pre-existing condition prior to the pregnancy or a condition that arises during the pregnancy.

Pre-existing conditions that can complicate a pregnancy include:

Hypertension

Diabetes

Heart disease

Cancer

Rheumatological diseases

Immune diseases

Kidney disease

Conditions that can arise during pregnancy include:

Preeclampsia

Twins and multiple gestations

Preterm labor

Fetal growth restriction

Fetal abnormalities

Placental abnormalities

“I have the privilege of reaching out to these patients and guiding them through what could be a bad time in their life and getting an optimal outcome,” Dr. Brancazio said.

A lot of maternal-fetal medicine care is consultation. Maternal-fetal medicine specialists will talk with the patient about her condition and what they are going to do to optimize her pregnancy outcome.

Because this type of care is of a consultative nature, patients and doctors do not have to be in the same room for appointments. As a result, WVU Medicine Maternal-Fetal Medicine specialists are developing a telemedicine presence throughout the state and region to bring their expertise to patients closer to their homes.

“We are a state that has very few maternal-fetal medicine specialists, so we help many patients who wouldn’t otherwise get the care they need. West Virginians are my people. To be able to accomplish that is a great feeling,” Brancazio said. “Regardless of what happens, we’re going to take the best care of you and the best care of your baby.”

For more information, visit WVUMedicine.org/OBGYN.