Pediatric orthopaedic surgery: Fewer incisions, quicker recovery

Sponsored - Advanced treatment from WVU Medicine Children’s Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgeons

WVU Medicine Children’s pediatric orthopaedic surgeons provide high-quality care for patients from birth to 18 years of age covering the entire spectrum of pediatric orthopaedic problems. Treating children with orthopaedic conditions requires a special knowledge, sensitivity, and skill since pediatric patients are still growing and developing, and their experience is different from that of adults.

Whenever possible, we use the latest advancements in medical technology and minimally invasive surgical techniques with fewer incisions and a quicker recovery time. Robotic-assisted surgery allows our surgeons to perform procedures that would be more invasive or complicated using traditional methods. John Lubicky, MD, chief of Pediatric Orthopaedics at WVU Medicine Children’s, performed the state’s first robotic pediatric spinal surgery.

Other innovative services that WVU Medicine Children’s Pediatric Orthopaedics provides include imaging for spinal problems with less radiation than a regular x-ray using the EOS imaging system, which captures images while the patient is standing.

Dr. Lubicky’s team also uses a magnetically controlled spinal rod system called MAGEC to perform lengthening without having any additional surgery. A similar technology called PRECISE is used for limb lengthening.

WVU Medicine Children’s provides orthopaedic satellite clinics in Charles Town, Summersville, and Parkersburg to ensure that our services are more accessible for those who live farther away from Morgantown.

To schedule an appointment, call 855-WVU-CARE.

Let WVU Medicine Orthopaedics help you get back in the game

With the return of Mountaineer sports right around the corner, there are other athletes who have been trying to stay at the top of their game – athletes like you.

Whether you suit up for WVU, compete in a local recreational league, or play for the fun of it, don’t let an injury keep you on the bench.

The best athletes in the state rely on the world-class care from the same team of experts at WVU Medicine Orthopaedics that help you with strains, sprains, broken bones, knee and hip replacements, and anything else life may throw at you.

WVU Medicine’s fellowship-trained bone and joint experts perform an array of complex bone and joint surgical procedures. It is one of the few orthopaedic teams in West Virginia offering MAKOplasty® robotically-assisted partial knee resurfacing and total hip replacement, performed by a robotic arm that provides more accurate alignment and placement of implants.

And, earlier this year, WVU Medicine Orthopaedics was nationally recognized as a high performing specialty by U.S. News & World Report.

Whatever your orthopaedic and sports medicine needs are, trust the expert care of WVU Medicine.

