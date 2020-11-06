WVU Medicine Children’s Pediatric Orthopaedics: Experts in the specialized care kids need

Sponsored - WVU Medicine Children’s provides advanced care for injuries or diseases of the musculoskeletal system, including the bones, joints, muscles, and nerves that enable movement. We provide high-quality care for patients from birth to 18 years of age covering the entire spectrum of pediatric orthopaedic problems.

We understand that the care of orthopaedic conditions in growing children is different from that of adults and requires special knowledge, sensitivity, and skill. Our fellowship-trained pediatric orthopaedic surgeons and supporting team members work closely with many other pediatric subspecialists throughout WVU Medicine Children’s to most effectively treat virtually any pediatric orthopaedic need. Whenever possible, we use minimally invasive surgical techniques with fewer incisions and a quicker recovery time.

“Pediatric orthopaedics is different because kids aren’t little adults. Their physiology is different. You don’t have much room for error when you’re dealing with small anatomy,” John P. Lubicky, MD, chief of Pediatric Orthopaedics at WVU Medicine Children’s who performed West Virginia’s first robotic pediatric spinal surgery, said.

“Most general orthopaedic surgeons out in practice will not do any of these things that we do, like kids with cerebral palsy who are having trouble walking or a kid with a bad deformity. We can make them walk more normally, more energy efficiently just by doing these procedures that correct these deformities.”

WVU Medicine Children’s uses the most advanced technology and imaging to assess your child’s orthopaedic condition. We use 3D CT scanning, functional MRI, and EOS Imaging, which is a safer and faster imaging system for children that uses a reduced amount of radiation compared to traditional imaging. We will communicate with you and your child throughout evaluation and treatment to ensure that the best care decisions are made at every stage of treatment.

“It’s really important that we have these different advancements in children’s orthopaedics. One is in diagnostics. We have this EOS machine for doing scoliosis and leg alignment imaging. The beauty of it is that it is so low radiation – it uses seven times less radiation than a conventional radiograph,” Dr. Lubicky said. “The second area is this magnetic technology that allows us to lengthen limbs and spines without having to go back in and re-operate on patients. These have been really good advancements for taking care of these particular problems.”

The pediatric orthopaedic surgery team treats children throughout West Virginia and the surrounding region. Critical air and ground transportation that is especially adapted for pediatric patients is also available when necessary. In addition, WVU Medicine Children’s operates orthopaedic satellite clinics in Charles Town, Summersville, and Parkersburg to ensure our services are more accessible for those who live farther away from Morgantown.

“There’s no reason for any child in West Virginia to go anywhere else nor is there any reason for somebody that doesn’t have the skill to try to take that on when there’s somebody here,” Lubicky said. “We don’t, in orthopaedic surgery, save a lot of lives, but we work on quality of life. It’s a good feeling taking care of kids knowing that what you’re doing is going to last a long time. It’s very interesting, it’s very rewarding, it’s something special.”

For more information about Pediatric Orthopaedics at WVU Medicine Children's

WVU Medicine Children’s using EOS spinal imaging system

Pediatric patients with suspected or diagnosed spinal problems, like scoliosis or kyphosis, can undergo lower-dose imaging at WVU Medicine Children’s thanks to the EOS imaging system.

“The EOS imaging system can produce an image of a spine with nine times less radiation than a regular X-ray,” John P. Lubicky, MD, chief of Pediatric Orthopaedics at WVU Medicine Children’s, said. “The other advantage of this system is that it takes these spine X-rays in two planes – looking from the back to front, and from the side simultaneously.”

Another important feature of the EOS system is that the images are captured while the patient is standing, which is particularly helpful in the treatment of scoliosis patients.

“If you were to take spine X-rays of scoliosis patients who were lying down, the curve of the spine is going to look smaller than if they’re standing up, and we need to know what its maximum size is and that is on an upright image,” Dr. Lubicky said. “Now, we can produce a 3D image of the spine, and we can make all sorts of measurements based on the images we get from this one exposure.”

In addition to the decrease in radiation, children also benefit from not having to undergo a CT scan, which can be frightening for younger children, in order for physicians to get the 3D images they need.

“They don’t have to lie in a scanner, and they don’t need sedation,” Lubicky said. “We can still get all this information that helps us to analyze the anatomy and helps with surgical planning. But the biggest plus is they avoid the large amount of radiation that the CT requires.”

Lubicky said that the goal of using the EOS system isn’t just to diagnose scoliosis in children in West Virginia and the region but to help predict the risk of the condition getting worse.

“The prevalence of scoliosis is somewhere between 3 to 5 percent of the population. It’s not real, real prevalent. The real task is to figure out which kids are going to develop bad scoliosis rather than those that will have only a very small curve for their entire lives,” he said.

“That’s why, with these images, you can determine how mature the skeleton is, and you can assign relative risk to how likely it is that the curve might get worse and whether or not it needs to be treated. I’m really happy that we have it. I think it’s a big plus for the kids, especially those who require multiple X-rays over time.”

To watch a video about EOS. For more information about Pediatric Orthopaedics at WVU Medicine Children's