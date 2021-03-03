WVU Medicine: Don’t delay appointments or screenings any longer

Sponsored - Officials at WVU Medicine are encouraging patients who may be delaying healthcare appointments and screenings because of the COVID-19 pandemic to get them rescheduled as soon as possible to prevent any potential complications.

“It is safe for patients to receive medical care because we are continuing to take all necessary precautions to protect our patients and employees, COVID infection rates are falling, and an ever-increasing portion of the population has received the vaccine,” Michael Edmond, M.D., WVU Medicine chief medical officer, said.

“Patients who have delayed routine medical appointments or getting a medical screening, procedure, or surgery, are urged to reschedule it, as further delaying that care may create more health problems for them.”

The nurses and doctors at WVU Medicine will keep all patients safe and are working hard to ensure that each patient’s overall experience – from checking in to checking out – will be nothing short of outstanding. Patient safety is their top priority, and they are going the extra mile to ensure the hospitals and clinics are very safe and clean and carefully follow all the requirements of social distancing and other safeguards.

To schedule your appointment, call 855-WVU-CARE, visit WVUMedicine.org, or use the MyWVUChart app.