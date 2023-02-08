How to Watch West Virginia vs. Iowa State on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12) will try to end a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at WVU Coliseum, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
In the story below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
West Virginia vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
West Virginia Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Cyclones allow to opponents.
- West Virginia has a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 165th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cyclones sit at 242nd.
- The 77.6 points per game the Mountaineers average are 16.6 more points than the Cyclones allow (61).
- West Virginia is 14-7 when scoring more than 61 points.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison
- West Virginia is averaging 79.1 points per game this season at home, which is 5.5 more points than it is averaging in away games (73.6).
- In 2022-23, the Mountaineers are surrendering 67.7 points per game at home. In road games, they are allowing 71.9.
- In home games, West Virginia is draining 0.7 more threes per game (7.6) than in road games (6.9). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to away from home (32.9%).
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Auburn
|W 80-77
|WVU Coliseum
|1/31/2023
|@ TCU
|L 76-72
|Schollmaier Arena
|2/4/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 93-61
|WVU Coliseum
|2/8/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|2/13/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.