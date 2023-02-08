The No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12) will try to end a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at WVU Coliseum, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

West Virginia vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, Indiana

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, Indiana TV: ESPN

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Cyclones allow to opponents.

West Virginia has a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 165th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cyclones sit at 242nd.

The 77.6 points per game the Mountaineers average are 16.6 more points than the Cyclones allow (61).

West Virginia is 14-7 when scoring more than 61 points.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison

West Virginia is averaging 79.1 points per game this season at home, which is 5.5 more points than it is averaging in away games (73.6).

In 2022-23, the Mountaineers are surrendering 67.7 points per game at home. In road games, they are allowing 71.9.

In home games, West Virginia is draining 0.7 more threes per game (7.6) than in road games (6.9). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to away from home (32.9%).

West Virginia Schedule