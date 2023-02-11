The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-8) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (15-6) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It will air at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

West Virginia vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

The Cyclones' 76 points per game are 15.6 more points than the 60.4 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

Iowa State is 12-0 when allowing fewer than 66.8 points.

When it scores more than 60.4 points, Iowa State is 15-4.

The Mountaineers average just 4.3 more points per game (66.8) than the Cyclones allow (62.5).

West Virginia is 12-3 when scoring more than 62.5 points.

West Virginia's record is 14-3 when it gives up fewer than 76 points.

This year the Mountaineers are shooting 34.9% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Cyclones concede.

The Cyclones' 42.6 shooting percentage is 4.8 lower than the Mountaineers have conceded.

West Virginia Schedule