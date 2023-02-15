Cavaliers vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 15
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (37-19) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-22) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 as 2.5-point favorites. The Cavaliers have won seven games in a row.
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 112 - Cavaliers 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (217)
- The 76ers have a 33-23-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 33-26-1 mark of the Cavaliers.
- Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 58.3% of the time. That's more often than Cleveland covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (37.5%).
- When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Philadelphia does it more often (57.1% of the time) than Cleveland (45%).
- The 76ers have a .707 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (29-12) this season while the Cavaliers have a .273 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-8).
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- Cleveland is the fifth-worst team in the league in points scored (111.8 per game) but best in points conceded (105.9).
- The Cavaliers are 17th in the league in assists (25.0 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23, the Cavaliers are 19th in the league in 3-point makes (11.5 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).
- Cleveland takes 37.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 27.8% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 62.7% of its shots, with 72.2% of its makes coming from there.
