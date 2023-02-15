The Cleveland Cavaliers, Isaac Okoro included, take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 117-109 win over the Spurs, Okoro tallied five points.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Okoro, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Isaac Okoro Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.4 8.9 Rebounds 3.5 2.6 2.7 Assists -- 1.1 2.1 PRA -- 10.1 13.7 PR 10.5 9 11.6 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Isaac Okoro's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Isaac Okoro Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Isaac Okoro has made 2.3 shots per game, which adds up to 5.5% of his team's total makes.

Okoro is averaging 2.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Okoro's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.2 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 16th in possessions per game with 98.8.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 110.4 points per game.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 42.1 rebounds per contest.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 23.8 assists per game.

The 76ers are the second-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaac Okoro vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2022 22 11 5 2 1 0 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Okoro or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.