Thursday's contest at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (16-7) squaring off against the Marshall Thundering Herd (15-10) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-66 win for Georgia Southern, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Thundering Herd are coming off of a 64-60 loss to Texas State in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Georgia Southern 68, Marshall 67

Marshall Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Southern Miss Lady Eagles on January 21, the Thundering Herd secured their best win of the season, a 53-52 home victory.
  • Marshall has 10 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

Marshall 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 70-57 over UT Martin (No. 197) on November 21
  • 59-52 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on December 31
  • 72-64 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on February 2
  • 71-59 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 226) on January 28
  • 65-60 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on February 9

Marshall Performance Insights

  • The Thundering Herd put up 64.9 points per game (187th in college basketball) while allowing 59.9 per outing (63rd in college basketball). They have a +126 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.0 points per game.
  • In Sun Belt action, Marshall has averaged 1 fewer points (63.9) than overall (64.9) in 2022-23.
  • At home, the Thundering Herd score 68.9 points per game. On the road, they score 62.5.
  • At home, Marshall allows 60.3 points per game. On the road, it concedes 63.6.
  • The Thundering Herd are averaging 62.6 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 2.3 fewer points than their average for the season (64.9).

