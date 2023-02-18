Saturday's contest that pits the Marshall Thundering Herd (15-11) against the Georgia State Lady Panthers (10-18) at Georgia State Convocation Center has a projected final score of 63-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marshall, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 2:00 PM on February 18.

The Thundering Herd's most recent outing was a 63-61 loss to Georgia Southern on Thursday.

Marshall vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Marshall vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 63, Georgia State 60

Marshall Schedule Analysis

When the Thundering Herd beat the Chattanooga Lady Mocs, who are ranked No. 159 in our computer rankings, on December 21 by a score of 60-56, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Lady Panthers are 1-8 (.111%) -- tied for the 15th-most losses.

Marshall has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (12).

Marshall 2022-23 Best Wins

53-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 163) on January 21

70-57 over UT Martin (No. 222) on November 21

65-60 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 224) on February 9

59-52 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 252) on December 31

72-64 at home over Appalachian State (No. 252) on February 2

Marshall Performance Insights