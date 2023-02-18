The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-11, 4-9 Big 12) will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-12, 3-10 Big 12) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

In games West Virginia shoots better than 41.9% from the field, it is 13-4 overall.

The Mountaineers are the 194th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Raiders rank 170th.

The Mountaineers record 8.2 more points per game (76.4) than the Red Raiders allow (68.2).

West Virginia is 15-5 when scoring more than 68.2 points.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison

West Virginia is posting 78.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 71.3 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Mountaineers are ceding 7.2 fewer points per game (67.9) than on the road (75.1).

When it comes to three-pointers, West Virginia has played better in home games this season, averaging 7.6 threes per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

West Virginia Schedule