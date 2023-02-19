How to Watch the West Virginia vs. Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Longhorns (20-7) will be trying to continue a 12-game home winning run when squaring off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (16-8) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
West Virginia vs. Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Mountaineers put up 8.1 more points per game (66.9) than the Longhorns give up (58.8).
- West Virginia is 16-3 when giving up fewer than 75.7 points.
- West Virginia is 15-3 when it scores more than 58.8 points.
- The Longhorns record 75.7 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 60.3 the Mountaineers allow.
- When Texas scores more than 60.3 points, it is 20-7.
- Texas is 17-1 when it allows fewer than 66.9 points.
- The Longhorns are making 45.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% lower than the Mountaineers allow to opponents (45.9%).
- The Mountaineers make 35.5% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/7/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 76-65
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|2/11/2023
|Iowa State
|W 73-60
|WVU Coliseum
|2/15/2023
|Kansas
|W 62-60
|WVU Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|2/22/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|2/25/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
