On Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-23) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Denver Nuggets (41-18). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and ALT.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cavaliers vs. Nuggets matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Thursday, February 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and ALT

BSOH and ALT Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Cavaliers average 111.8 points per game (26th in the league) while giving up 106.1 per contest (first in the NBA). They have a +343 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Nuggets have a +257 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.4 points per game. They're putting up 117.1 points per game, sixth in the league, and are giving up 112.7 per outing to rank 13th in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 228.9 points per game, 6.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 218.8 points per game combined, 3.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland has put together a 32-27-2 record against the spread this season.

Denver has covered 32 times in 59 matchups with a spread this year.

Cavaliers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Darius Garland 22.5 -105 21.8 Evan Mobley 17.5 +100 15.7 Jarrett Allen 14.5 -130 14.7 Isaac Okoro 7.5 +100 6.3

Cavaliers and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +3000 +1100 - Nuggets +750 +390 -

