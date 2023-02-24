Two of the NBA's best players will be going head to head when Trae Young (26.7 points per game, 11th in league) and the Atlanta Hawks (29-30) welcome in Donovan Mitchell (27.2, eighth) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-24) on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOH.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Cavaliers matchup in this article.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, February 24, 2023

Friday, February 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOH

BSSE and BSOH Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks have a -21 scoring differential, putting up 116.4 points per game (eighth in the league) and giving up 116.7 (21st in the NBA).

The Cavaliers have a +337 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 111.7 points per game, 26th in the league, and are allowing 106.3 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

These teams score a combined 228.1 points per game, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 223 points per game, two fewer points than this contest's total.

Atlanta has compiled a 26-31-2 ATS record so far this year.

Cleveland has compiled a 32-28-2 ATS record so far this year.

Cavaliers and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +3000 +1100 - Hawks +15000 +4500 -155

