Cavaliers vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 26
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (38-25) are 7-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (30-31) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSOH and TSN.
Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and TSN
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cavaliers vs. Raptors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Raptors 108
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Raptors
- Pick ATS: Raptors (+ 7)
- The Cavaliers (33-29-1 ATS) have covered the spread 52.4% of the time, 4.9% more often than the Raptors (29-31-1) this season.
- When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Cleveland does it in fewer games (47.6% of the time) than Toronto (52.5%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Raptors are 9-16, while the Cavaliers are 35-15 as moneyline favorites.
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- Although Cleveland is averaging just 111.8 points per game (fifth-worst in NBA), its defense has been playing really well, as it ranks best in the league by giving up 106.7 points per game.
- So far this season, the Cavaliers rank 17th in the league in assists, delivering 24.8 per game.
- The Cavaliers are draining 11.4 threes per game (20th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 36.2% three-point percentage (12th-ranked).
- Cleveland is attempting 53.1 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 62.8% of the shots it has taken (and 72.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.4 treys per contest, which are 37.2% of its shots (and 27.6% of the team's buckets).
