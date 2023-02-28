The Pittsburgh Penguins (29-21-9) visit the Nashville Predators (29-22-6), who have won three straight, on Tuesday, February 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT.

The Penguins' offense has put up 31 goals over their last 10 games, while allowing 35 goals. A total of 31 power-play opportunities during that time have turned into five power-play goals (16.1%). They are 5-5-0 in those games.

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which team will emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey action.

Penguins vs. Predators Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Predators 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (+115)

Predators (+115) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Predators (-0.8)

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins are 29-21-9 overall and 6-9-15 in overtime matchups.

Pittsburgh is 9-5-8 (26 points) in its 22 games decided by one goal.

The 10 times this season the Penguins finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-8-1 (three points).

Pittsburgh has finished 2-8-3 in the 13 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering seven points).

The Penguins have scored more than two goals 35 times, and are 26-4-5 in those games (to record 57 points).

In the 19 games when Pittsburgh has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 18 points after finishing 8-9-2.

When it has outshot opponents, Pittsburgh is 17-8-1 (35 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents 32 times, and went 11-13-8 (30 points).

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 13th 3.24 Goals Scored 2.91 24th 19th 3.2 Goals Allowed 2.98 13th 5th 33.7 Shots 30.7 20th 29th 34 Shots Allowed 33.6 26th 13th 21.7% Power Play % 19.1% 24th 15th 79.9% Penalty Kill % 80.3% 14th

Penguins vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

