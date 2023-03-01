Wednesday's contest between the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (20-8) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (17-10) at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with Oklahoma State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on March 1.

The Mountaineers are coming off of a 67-58 win against Kansas State in their most recent outing on Saturday.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 70, West Virginia 66

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

When the Mountaineers took down the Iowa State Cyclones (No. 20 in the AP's Top 25) on February 11 by a score of 73-60, it was their best win of the year thus far.

The Mountaineers have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three), but also have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 1 losses (eight).

West Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins

74-65 at home over Baylor (No. 33) on January 15

49-45 over Georgia (No. 41) on December 20

62-60 at home over Kansas (No. 43) on February 15

67-58 at home over Kansas State (No. 64) on February 25

77-70 on the road over Kansas State (No. 64) on January 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

West Virginia Performance Insights