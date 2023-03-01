The West Virginia Mountaineers (17-10) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (20-8) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cowgirls' 77.4 points per game are 16.3 more points than the 61.1 the Mountaineers give up.
  • Oklahoma State is 13-2 when giving up fewer than 66.2 points.
  • Oklahoma State is 20-6 when it scores more than 61.1 points.
  • The Mountaineers score 66.2 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 68.3 the Cowgirls give up.
  • When West Virginia totals more than 68.3 points, it is 10-1.
  • West Virginia is 17-7 when it gives up fewer than 77.4 points.
  • This season the Mountaineers are shooting 34.6% from the field, 8.7% lower than the Cowgirls concede.

West Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 @ Texas L 74-48 Moody Center
2/22/2023 @ Texas Tech L 69-68 United Supermarkets Arena
2/25/2023 Kansas State W 67-58 WVU Coliseum
3/1/2023 Oklahoma State - WVU Coliseum
3/4/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center

