The Tampa Bay Lightning (37-19-4) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (30-21-9) -- who've won three straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT is the place to tune in to see the Lightning and the Penguins hit the ice.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Penguins vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/26/2023 Penguins Lightning 7-3 PIT 10/15/2022 Penguins Lightning 6-2 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins' total of 190 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 18th in the league.

The Penguins' 194 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 14th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 60 27 45 72 44 44 52.9% Evgeni Malkin 60 23 39 62 81 64 51% Jake Guentzel 56 24 29 53 35 27 53.3% Rickard Rakell 60 21 20 41 28 18 52.9% Bryan Rust 60 15 22 37 36 21 50%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have given up 178 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in league play in goals against.

The Lightning score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (211 total, 3.5 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Lightning are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 33 goals during that time.

Lightning Key Players