The Tampa Bay Lightning (37-19-4) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (30-21-9), who have won three in a row, on Thursday, March 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-165) Penguins (+140) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have been an underdog in 12 games this season, and won one (8.3%).

Pittsburgh has not won as the underdog of +140 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Penguins have a 41.7% chance to win.

Pittsburgh has played 27 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

Penguins vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 211 (6th) Goals 194 (14th) 178 (13th) Goals Allowed 190 (18th) 53 (3rd) Power Play Goals 44 (10th) 35 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 38 (14th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Penguins with DraftKings.

Penguins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Pittsburgh has gone over the total five times.

The Penguins and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, Penguins' game goal totals average 8.8 goals, equal to their season-long game scoring average.

The Penguins have the league's 14th-ranked scoring offense (194 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Penguins have conceded 3.2 goals per game, 190 total, which ranks 18th among league teams.

Their +4 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.