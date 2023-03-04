How to Watch the Penguins vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (30-27-6) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-21-9) -- who've won four straight -- on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.
The Panthers matchup with the Penguins can be seen on ESPN+, BSFL, and SportsNet PT, so tune in to catch the action.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Penguins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/24/2023
|Penguins
|Panthers
|7-6 (F/OT) PIT
|12/15/2022
|Panthers
|Penguins
|4-2 PIT
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins give up 3.2 goals per game (194 in total), 17th in the league.
- The Penguins' 199 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 14th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Penguins have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 31 goals over that time.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|61
|27
|46
|73
|46
|45
|52.9%
|Evgeni Malkin
|61
|23
|39
|62
|83
|65
|50.8%
|Jake Guentzel
|57
|24
|29
|53
|35
|27
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|61
|21
|21
|42
|28
|19
|52.9%
|Bryan Rust
|61
|15
|22
|37
|36
|22
|50%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Panthers are conceding 215 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 24th in NHL action.
- The Panthers' 213 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|60
|28
|51
|79
|52
|27
|44%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|62
|31
|22
|53
|39
|27
|43.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|49
|16
|34
|50
|28
|38
|54.8%
|Brandon Montour
|61
|11
|38
|49
|33
|23
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|63
|21
|24
|45
|32
|30
|45.7%
