The Pittsburgh Penguins (31-22-9) take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (20-37-6) at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSOH, with each team back in action after a loss. The Penguins fell to the Florida Panthers 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSOH

ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSOH Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-300) Blue Jackets (+250) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have compiled a 24-16 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in just two games this season, and won both.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Penguins' implied win probability is 75.0%.

In 28 of 62 matches this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 200 (14th) Goals 162 (30th) 198 (17th) Goals Allowed 233 (29th) 45 (10th) Power Play Goals 29 (31st) 41 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 45 (23rd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Penguins with DraftKings.

Penguins Advanced Stats

Pittsburgh went over in five of its last 10 games.

The Penguins and their opponents have combined to score 6.5 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

During the last 10 games, the Penguins have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their season average.

The Penguins offense's 200 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the league.

On defense, the Penguins have allowed 198 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in league play.

They're ranked 17th in the league with a +2 goal differential .

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.