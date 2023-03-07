Penguins vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (31-22-9) take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (20-37-6) at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSOH, with each team back in action after a loss. The Penguins fell to the Florida Panthers 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators.
Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSOH
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-300)
|Blue Jackets (+250)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have compiled a 24-16 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in just two games this season, and won both.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Penguins' implied win probability is 75.0%.
- In 28 of 62 matches this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|200 (14th)
|Goals
|162 (30th)
|198 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|233 (29th)
|45 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|29 (31st)
|41 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|45 (23rd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Penguins with DraftKings.
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Pittsburgh went over in five of its last 10 games.
- The Penguins and their opponents have combined to score 6.5 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, the Penguins have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Penguins offense's 200 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- On defense, the Penguins have allowed 198 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in league play.
- They're ranked 17th in the league with a +2 goal differential .
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.