Donovan Mitchell is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-26) play the Miami Heat (35-31) at FTX Arena.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, March 8

Wednesday, March 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Cavaliers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Cavaliers topped the Celtics on Monday, 118-114 in OT. Their high scorer was Mitchell with 40 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 40 11 4 0 1 4 Evan Mobley 25 17 1 0 3 1 Darius Garland 17 5 12 1 0 2

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell leads his squad in both points (27.6) and assists (4.8) per contest, and also puts up 4.1 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley averages 16.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (ninth in NBA).

Darius Garland paces the Cavaliers at 7.9 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.7 rebounds and 21.9 points. He is seventh in the league in assists.

Jarrett Allen averages a team-best 9.7 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 14.5 points and 1.6 assists, shooting 65% from the floor (fourth in league).

Caris LeVert posts 11.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, shooting 40.9% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 31.3 5.2 4.2 1.5 0.7 3.8 Evan Mobley 19.5 10 2.2 1.1 1.4 0.7 Darius Garland 21.3 2.3 7.3 1.4 0.2 2.8 Jarrett Allen 14.7 9 1.5 0.8 1 0 Caris LeVert 6.4 3.5 4.6 0.9 0.5 0.8

