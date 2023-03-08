Evan Mobley and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be matching up versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Mobley tallied 25 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks in his last game, which ended in a 118-114 win against the Celtics.

If you'd like to place a wager on Mobley's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.1 19.5 Rebounds 9.5 9.1 10.0 Assists -- 2.7 2.2 PRA 26.5 27.9 31.7 PR 24.5 25.2 29.5 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Evan Mobley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Heat

Mobley is responsible for attempting 13.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.0 per game.

Mobley's Cavaliers average 98.8 possessions per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Heat allow 109.1 points per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 42.2 rebounds per game, the Heat are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 25 assists per contest, the Heat are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Evan Mobley vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 38 19 7 4 0 2 0 11/20/2022 30 15 10 5 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Mobley or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.