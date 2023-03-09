The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders (each coming off a victory in its last game) will clash on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

You can tune in on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and MSGSN to see the Penguins meet the Islanders.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and MSGSN

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/20/2023 Penguins Islanders 4-2 NYI 2/17/2023 Islanders Penguins 5-4 NYI 2/17/2023 Islanders Penguins 5-4 NYI 12/27/2022 Islanders Penguins 5-1 NYI

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have given up 202 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in NHL action in goals against.

The Penguins' 205 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 63 28 48 76 47 47 53.2% Evgeni Malkin 63 23 43 66 84 66 50.5% Jake Guentzel 59 25 30 55 36 30 50% Rickard Rakell 63 21 23 44 29 20 52.9% Jason Zucker 59 21 18 39 27 26 26.7%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 174 total goals (2.6 per game), eighth in the NHL.

With 191 goals (2.9 per game), the Islanders have the league's 21st-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Islanders are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Islanders have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 29 goals during that time.

Islanders Key Players