The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders (each coming off a victory in its last game) will clash on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

You can tune in on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and MSGSN to see the Penguins meet the Islanders.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/20/2023 Penguins Islanders 4-2 NYI
2/17/2023 Islanders Penguins 5-4 NYI
12/27/2022 Islanders Penguins 5-1 NYI

Penguins Stats & Trends

  • The Penguins have given up 202 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The Penguins' 205 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Sidney Crosby 63 28 48 76 47 47 53.2%
Evgeni Malkin 63 23 43 66 84 66 50.5%
Jake Guentzel 59 25 30 55 36 30 50%
Rickard Rakell 63 21 23 44 29 20 52.9%
Jason Zucker 59 21 18 39 27 26 26.7%

Islanders Stats & Trends

  • The Islanders have one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 174 total goals (2.6 per game), eighth in the NHL.
  • With 191 goals (2.9 per game), the Islanders have the league's 21st-ranked offense.
  • In their past 10 games, the Islanders are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Islanders have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 29 goals during that time.

Islanders Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Bo Horvat 63 36 26 62 26 31 56.4%
Brock Nelson 66 27 34 61 37 41 46.7%
Mathew Barzal 58 14 37 51 68 48 35.6%
Anders Lee 66 24 20 44 29 21 53.2%
Noah Dobson 62 12 25 37 41 33 -

