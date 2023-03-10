West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big 12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest features the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (20-10) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (19-10) clashing at Municipal Auditorium (on March 10) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-66 win for Oklahoma State.
The Mountaineers enter this game on the heels of a 63-52 win over Baylor on Saturday.
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oklahoma State 71, West Virginia 66
West Virginia Schedule Analysis
- The Mountaineers notched their signature win of the season on February 11 by claiming a 73-60 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Mountaineers have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 31st-most in Division I. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 43rd-most.
- West Virginia has four wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.
West Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-60 at home over Iowa State (No. 15) on February 11
- 74-65 at home over Baylor (No. 33) on January 15
- 63-52 on the road over Baylor (No. 33) on March 4
- 49-45 over Georgia (No. 39) on December 20
- 62-60 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on February 15
West Virginia Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers' +154 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.3 points per game (150th in college basketball) while allowing 61.0 per outing (89th in college basketball).
- In Big 12 games, West Virginia has averaged 0.6 fewer points (65.7) than overall (66.3) in 2022-23.
- The Mountaineers score 71.4 points per game at home, and 61.6 on the road.
- At home, West Virginia gives up 57.1 points per game. On the road, it concedes 70.5.
- In their last 10 games, the Mountaineers are compiling 64.1 points per game, compared to their season average of 66.3.
