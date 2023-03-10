How to Watch the West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big 12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 5 seed West Virginia Mountaineers (19-10) square off in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 4 seed Oklahoma State Cowgirls (20-10) on Friday at Municipal Auditorium, tipping off at 12:00 PM.
West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ESPN
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison
- The Mountaineers score only 2.5 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Cowgirls give up to opponents (68.8).
- West Virginia is 11-1 when it scores more than 68.8 points.
- Oklahoma State has a 13-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.3 points.
- The 76.8 points per game the Cowgirls score are 15.8 more points than the Mountaineers give up (61).
- Oklahoma State has a 20-8 record when scoring more than 61 points.
- When West Virginia gives up fewer than 76.8 points, it is 19-6.
- This year the Cowgirls are shooting 43.6% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Mountaineers give up.
- The Mountaineers make 35.2% of their shots from the field, 8.2% lower than the Cowgirls' defensive field-goal percentage.
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|Kansas State
|W 67-58
|WVU Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 71-67
|WVU Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|@ Baylor
|W 63-52
|Ferrell Center
|3/10/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Municipal Auditorium
