The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Donovan Mitchell, face the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Mitchell, in his most recent game (March 12 win against the Hornets) posted 23 points and two steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Mitchell, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 27.6 29.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.3 Assists 4.5 4.7 3.9 PRA 35.5 36.4 37.8 PR 31.5 31.7 33.9 3PM 3.5 3.6 3.5



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Hornets

Mitchell has taken 20.4 shots per game this season and made 9.7 per game, which account for 20.2% and 19.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 9.4 threes per game, or 25.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Mitchell's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 21st in possessions per game with 98.8.

The Hornets are the 23rd-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 117.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Hornets have allowed 46.5 rebounds per contest, which puts them 29th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hornets are 22nd in the league, giving up 25.9 per game.

The Hornets concede 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 33 23 3 3 0 0 2 11/18/2022 44 34 4 6 2 0 1

