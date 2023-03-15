Caris LeVert and the Cleveland Cavaliers hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, a 120-104 win over the Hornets, LeVert totaled 22 points, seven assists and four steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on LeVert's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Caris LeVert Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.7 10.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.8 Assists 3.5 4 4.1 PRA 18.5 19.6 18 PR 14.5 15.6 13.9 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.6



Caris LeVert Insights vs. the 76ers

LeVert has taken 10.1 shots per game this season and made 4.2 per game, which account for 10.9% and 9.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 4.2 threes per game, or 12.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

LeVert's Cavaliers average 98.8 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are the league's slowest with 99.7 possessions per contest.

Conceding 110.7 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked team in the league on defense.

The 76ers allow 41.3 rebounds per contest, ranking third in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are sixth in the NBA, giving up 23.7 per game.

The 76ers are the third-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Caris LeVert vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 28 5 4 5 1 1 1 11/30/2022 33 22 6 4 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.