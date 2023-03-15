The Cleveland Cavaliers (44-27) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (45-22) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 220.5.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN, BSOH, and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -2.5 220.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland has combined with its opponent to score more than 220.5 points in 34 of 71 games this season.

Cleveland has a 218.7-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

Cleveland has a 39-32-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (21.4%) in those games.

This season, Cleveland has won one of its nine games, or 11.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

76ers vs Cavaliers Total Facts Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 41 61.2% 115 227.1 110.7 217.3 223.6 Cavaliers 34 47.9% 112.1 227.1 106.6 217.3 219.6

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

Cleveland is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.

The Cavaliers have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 contests.

Cleveland has been better against the spread at home (23-12-0) than on the road (16-20-0) this season.

The Cavaliers' 112.1 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 110.7 the 76ers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.7 points, Cleveland is 32-15 against the spread and 34-13 overall.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Betting Splits

76ers and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) 76ers 39-28 24-18 39-28 Cavaliers 39-32 4-6 35-36

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Point Insights

Scoring Insights 76ers Cavaliers 115 Points Scored (PG) 112.1 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 33-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 32-15 38-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-13 110.7 Points Allowed (PG) 106.6 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 31-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-18 32-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 41-11

