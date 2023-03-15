The Cleveland Cavaliers (44-27) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (45-22) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, March 15 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Cavaliers head into this game on the heels of a 120-104 victory against the Hornets on Tuesday. Evan Mobley put up 26 points, six rebounds and two assists for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jarrett Allen C Out Eye 14.4 9.8 1.7 Ricky Rubio PG Out Rest 5.6 2.4 3.4

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Jalen McDaniels: Questionable (Hip)

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN, BSOH, and NBCS-PH

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers put up an average of 112.1 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 110.7 the 76ers give up to opponents.

Cleveland has put together a 34-13 record in games it scores more than 110.7 points.

In their past 10 games, the Cavaliers are scoring 114.4 points per game, 2.3 more than their season average (112.1).

Cleveland makes 11.5 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.3. It shoots 36.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.9%.

The Cavaliers score 113.5 points per 100 possessions (11th in league), while allowing 107.5 points per 100 possessions (second in NBA).

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -2.5 222.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.