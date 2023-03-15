Fancy placing a bet on Arizona State versus Nevada? If you're a new customer and online sports betting is legal in your area, keep reading for how to sign up with BetMGM and benefit from our highly lucrative BetMGM bonus!

Arizona State vs. Nevada Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

UD Arena Line: Arizona State -2.5

Arizona State -2.5 Point Total: 135.5

135.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona State -145, Nevada +120

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

If you're looking to wager on the Sun Devils and Wolf Pack matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Sun Devils (-145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $16.90 back in your pocket.

A spread bet, such as betting on the Sun Devils at -2.5, is a bit more complicated, but it can offer a better payout in certain situations. In this case, the -2.5 means that the Sun Devils must win by at least three points to "cover the spread." If they don't, the Wolf Pack would be considered the team that "covered" and would be the correct choice.

Other bets you can make

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on game props (will Arizona State win the race to 10 points?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

