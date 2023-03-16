Arkansas vs. Illinois: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) and the No. 9 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (20-12) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 4:30 PM. The matchup airs on TBS.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Illinois matchup in this article.
Arkansas vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Arkansas vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas (-1.5)
|144.5
|-135
|+110
|DraftKings
|Arkansas (-2)
|144
|-135
|+115
|PointsBet
|Arkansas (-2.5)
|144
|-149
|+130
Arkansas vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Arkansas has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.
- In the Razorbacks' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
- Illinois is 15-14-1 ATS this year.
- The Fighting Illini and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 30 times this season.
Arkansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Arkansas is 25th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (19th-best).
- Bookmakers have moved the Razorbacks' national championship odds down from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +8000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 55th-biggest change.
- Arkansas has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Illinois Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- The Fighting Illini have experienced the 32nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +4000 at the start of the season to +20000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Illinois has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.
