The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (27-6) and the No. 12 seed Charleston (SC) Cougars (31-3) will meet on Thursday at 3:10 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on truTV.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) matchup.

San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: truTV

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline Charleston (SC) Moneyline
BetMGM San Diego State (-5.5) 141.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings San Diego State (-5) 141.5 -225 +190 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet San Diego State (-5) 141.5 -208 +175 Bet on this game with PointsBet

San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Trends

  • San Diego State has covered 15 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Aztecs games have hit the over 14 out of 32 times this season.
  • Charleston (SC) has compiled a 19-13-0 record against the spread this year.
  • In the Cougars' 32 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

San Diego State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), San Diego State is 18th-best in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 12th-best, according to computer rankings.
  • In terms of winning the national championship, the Aztecs currently have the same odds, going from +6000 at the start of the season to +6000.
  • San Diego State has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Charleston (SC) Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +40000
  • With odds of +40000, Charleston (SC) has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.