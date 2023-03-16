The No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers (25-7) take on the No. 13 Furman Paladins (27-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, starting at 12:40 PM.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Furman matchup.

Virginia vs. Furman Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: truTV

Virginia vs. Furman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline Furman Moneyline
BetMGM Virginia (-5.5) 131.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Virginia (-6) 132 -245 +205 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Virginia (-5) 132.5 -238 +190 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Virginia vs. Furman Betting Trends

  • Virginia has covered 12 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, 15 out of the Cavaliers' 31 games have gone over the point total.
  • Furman has covered 18 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.
  • Paladins games have gone over the point total 17 out of 31 times this year.

Virginia Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Virginia is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (25th-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (28th).
  • The Cavaliers were +4000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +8000, which is the 63rd-biggest change in the country.
  • Virginia has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Furman Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +150000
  • Furman has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

