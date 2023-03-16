Erik Stevenson and Jahmir Young are two players to watch on Thursday at 12:15 PM ET, when the West Virginia Mountaineers (19-14) match up with the Maryland Terrapins (21-12) in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Legacy Arena at BJCC.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Maryland

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Game Time: 12:15 PM ET

Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

TV: CBS

West Virginia's Last Game

On Thursday, in its most recent game, West Virginia lost to Kansas 78-61. With 13 points, Stevenson was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Erik Stevenson 13 3 2 0 1 1 Joe Toussaint 11 2 4 3 0 1 Tre Mitchell 11 7 2 1 0 1

West Virginia Players to Watch

Stevenson puts up 15.5 points and 2.5 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.5 rebounds, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tre Mitchell paces the Mountaineers at 5.5 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 11.6 points.

Kedrian Johnson puts up a team-leading 3.2 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.2 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 40.2% from the floor.

Joe Toussaint posts 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 37.2% from the field.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. puts up 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the floor.

West Virginia Top Performers (Last 10 Games)