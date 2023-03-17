How to Watch the Florida State vs. Georgia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The No. 7 Florida State Seminoles (23-9) meet the No. 10 Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-11) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 1:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Florida State vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Bulldogs put up only 0.1 more points per game (67.1) than the Seminoles allow their opponents to score (67).
- Georgia has put together a 12-3 record in games it scores more than 67 points.
- Florida State is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.1 points.
- The Seminoles put up 80.1 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 58.4 the Lady Bulldogs allow.
- Florida State is 23-7 when scoring more than 58.4 points.
- Georgia is 20-8 when giving up fewer than 80.1 points.
- The Seminoles shoot 40.4% from the field, only 0.9% higher than the Lady Bulldogs concede defensively.
- The Lady Bulldogs shoot 40.5% from the field, just 1.1% higher than the Seminoles concede.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|W 61-60
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 74-61
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|3/2/2023
|Wake Forest
|L 65-54
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 73-63
|Colonial Life Arena
|3/2/2023
|Auburn
|W 63-47
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/3/2023
|LSU
|L 83-66
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/17/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.