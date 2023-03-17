Indiana vs. Kent State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 4-seed Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) play against the No. 13 seed Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) on Friday at MVP Arena. The contest begins at 9:55 PM, on TBS.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Indiana vs. Kent State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Indiana vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana (-4.5)
|140.5
|-190
|+160
|DraftKings
|Indiana (-4.5)
|140
|-195
|+165
|PointsBet
|Indiana (-4)
|141
|-189
|+160
Indiana vs. Kent State Betting Trends
- Indiana has put together a 14-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- Hoosiers games have hit the over 19 out of 31 times this season.
- Kent State has covered 20 times in 31 chances against the spread this year.
- The Golden Flashes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 11 out of 31 times this year.
Indiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Indiana is 16th-best in the country. It is way below that, 37th, according to computer rankings.
- The Hoosiers were +3500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +5000, which is the 69th-biggest change in the country.
- Indiana has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Kent State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +70000
- Kent State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.
