Kentucky vs. Providence: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) will look to beat the No. 11 seed Providence Friars (21-11) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. This contest tips off at 7:10 PM.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Kentucky vs. Providence matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Kentucky vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Providence Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-4.5)
|144.5
|-190
|+160
|DraftKings
|Kentucky (-4)
|144.5
|-190
|+160
|PointsBet
|Kentucky (-3.5)
|144.5
|-169
|+140
Kentucky vs. Providence Betting Trends
- Kentucky has covered 15 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.
- Wildcats games have gone over the point total 20 out of 32 times this season.
- Providence has covered 17 times in 29 chances against the spread this year.
- In the Friars' 29 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Kentucky is 14th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), much higher than its computer rankings (21st-best).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have experienced the 66th-biggest change this season, falling from +900 at the start to +4000.
- Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.
Providence Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- The Friars have experienced the 35th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +11000 at the start of the season to +25000.
- With odds of +25000, Providence has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
