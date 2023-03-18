How to Watch Kansas vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) will look to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second round matchup against the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, starting at 5:15 PM.
Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: CBS
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- Kansas is 19-2 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the 86th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 120th.
- The Jayhawks average 75.5 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 67.3 the Razorbacks give up.
- Kansas is 22-2 when scoring more than 67.3 points.
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- Arkansas has put together a 17-7 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.5% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 161st.
- The Razorbacks score an average of 74.4 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 67.9 the Jayhawks give up to opponents.
- When Arkansas allows fewer than 75.5 points, it is 18-6.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Kansas has fared better in home games this year, posting 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game on the road.
- The Jayhawks allow 67.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 69 away from home.
- Kansas is sinking 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.1 more threes and two% points better than it is averaging away from home (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Arkansas is averaging 7.4 more points per game at home (76.3) than on the road (68.9).
- At home, the Razorbacks allow 62.3 points per game. Away, they allow 73.4.
- Beyond the arc, Arkansas drains fewer 3-pointers away (5 per game) than at home (5.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (32.5%) as well.
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Iowa State
|W 71-58
|T-Mobile Center
|3/11/2023
|Texas
|L 76-56
|T-Mobile Center
|3/16/2023
|Howard
|W 96-68
|Wells Fargo Arena
|3/18/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Wells Fargo Arena
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Auburn
|W 76-73
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/10/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 67-61
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/16/2023
|Illinois
|W 73-63
|Wells Fargo Arena
|3/18/2023
|Kansas
|-
|Wells Fargo Arena
