Coming off a win last time out, the New York Rangers will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (who lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can watch the Rangers try to take down the Penguins on ABC and ESPN+.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Penguins vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/16/2023 Rangers Penguins 4-2 NYR 3/12/2023 Penguins Rangers 3-2 (F/OT) PIT 12/20/2022 Penguins Rangers 3-2 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins allow 3.2 goals per game (219 in total), 18th in the NHL.

The Penguins have 222 goals this season (3.3 per game), 12th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Penguins have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 38 goals during that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 68 29 54 83 50 51 53.2% Evgeni Malkin 68 24 48 72 90 69 50.8% Jake Guentzel 64 30 32 62 39 34 50% Rickard Rakell 68 24 25 49 34 24 50% Jason Zucker 64 24 18 42 30 30 26.7%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have allowed 189 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.

The Rangers rank 12th in the league with 222 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Rangers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.

Rangers Key Players